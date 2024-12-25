Be tough on perpetrators of political violence – Methodist Bishop

Most Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu has called on security agencies to deal with individuals purported to be supporters of political parties engaged in acts of vandalism and destructions of public properties in recent times.

The Presiding Bishop who made the call during the church’s end of year message to Ghanaians said those acts of violence were unwarranted and therefore urged the security agencies to apply the law on people found culpable of violating them regardless of their political affiliations.

He advised people to follow due processes in accordance with the law for their grievances to be addressed instead of resorting to ‘political vengeance and demonisation of opponents’ after elections.

“The acts of violence and destructions that we have seen are totally unwarranted and we hope that the security agencies will do their work and bring those who are causing mayhem in our country to book no matter the political party they belong to”.

“What Ghanaians are looking for is food on their tables and shelter over their heads and decent living that affirms their humanity”. he added

He also praised the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the early concession of defeat before the official declaration by the Electoral Commission.

According to him, people who participate in any democratic process such as elections should always acknowledge that outcome of elections could either go in thier favour or their opponents.

That acknowledgement he explained, would go a long way to enable them appreciate the democratic processes they have accepted to be part of in the event where the results do not go in their favour.

He also advised candidates who emerge as winners to appreciate the Electoral processes as an important element in the political dispensation of the country.

“Those who won must also be gracious and not handle our political affairs as if nothing good has happened in our country. Every government has its successes and failures. We learn from the failures but we build on the successes”. he stated

Most Rev. Asamoah-Gyadu further cautioned people who claim to occupy prophetic offices to be measured in their declarations and desist from pronouncing prophesies that has the tendency to sometimes cause fear and panic.

He however indicated that though prophesies are biblical, it should be guided with wisdom in order not to be referred to as ‘False prophets’ as described in the bible.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah