Akufo-Addo Grants Visa-Free Entry To Ghana For African Nationals

President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially approved visa-free entry to Ghana for all African nationals. This executive decision was made on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

With this approval, Ghana joins the ranks of Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin as one of the few African countries offering visa-free access to all African passport holders.

This initiative fulfills President Akufo-Addo’s commitment made during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD 2024) in January 2024 to facilitate visa-free travel for citizens of all African nations.

The move aims to enhance the free movement of people, goods, and services across the continent, thereby promoting economic integration and supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The new policy is expected to be implemented before the conclusion of Akufo-Addo’s term on January 6, 2025.

In his keynote address at APD 2024, themed “Developing Prosperity in Africa: Produce, Add Value, and Trade,” President Akufo-Addo emphasised Ghana’s dedication to the visa-free initiative.

He noted, “Many of you had to acquire a visa to attend this event,” and reaffirmed that, “The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free travel for all Africans, and the process has begun to implement the policy this year.”