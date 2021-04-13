Beauty Queen, Others Honoured

Queen Afriyie

The fifth runner-up of the 2020 TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) reality show, Mercy Afua Fiankobea Nartey, also known as Queen Afriyie, has been honoured at the maiden edition of African Youth Showbiz Awards 2021.

Africa Youth Showbiz Awards is a prestigious awards scheme that recognises and awards hardworking youths in Africa who are into showbiz to encourage them and bring out the best in them.

The event held last Saturday attracted a number of personalities including a section of the stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

Queen Afriyie, who represented the Central Region at GMB 2020, was honoured for her outstanding performance and display of the Fante culture in 2020 at the pageantry reality show, dubbed ‘Uniquely Ghanaian, Exceptionally African.’

The Chief Executive Officer, AFYSA, Isaac Kwame Yalley, read the citation of honour and presented an award plaque to the queen.

The citation reads, “AFYSA Citation in Honour of Queen Afriyie for your outstanding contribution to the development of the showbiz industry. It with great honour that (Outside R&R), organisers of the Africa Youth Showbiz Awards, will like to honour and motivate you to keep having a positive impact on the society.”

It added, “This appreciation is in recognition of your contribution and selfless support to the showbiz industry. Congratulations on the position as the fifth runner-up of GMB 2020.”

Queen Afriyie expressed gratitude to the organisers of the AFYSA, and TV3 for giving her the platform to exhibit her talent and culture from the beginning of GMB 2020 till now.

She said, “I am very grateful to the organisers of AFYSA awards, TV3, my supporters, and Team Afriyie for your love, and also dedicate these awards to every child who dreams of becoming a personality in the future, Dreams do truly come true, so keeping working hard to make your dream a reality.”

Some of the personalities who were honoured at the event include Solomon Amoateng as Comedian of the Year; Hypekwesigh as Blogger of the Year; Discovery of the Year, Daufa Faridatu; MC Speechless as Entertainment Host of the Year, and Akwesi Ampofo as Graphics Designer, among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke