BECE Timetable To Be Reviewed – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced plans to review the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) timetable in order to create longer intervals between papers, to reduce the pressure on candidates.

Speaking at the Aburi Girls’ Senior High School yesterday, he acknowledged concerns about the current examination structure running from Monday to Friday, stating that it puts unnecessary stress on students.

“I understand that our schedule of the exams for BECE was just Monday to Friday, and that put many of you under some stress,” he said.

Mr. Iddrisu explained that under the proposed review, BECE will begin on Wednesday and end the following Wednesday, to give candidates additional time to prepare between papers, which will include a weekend break within the examination period.

“The government is reviewing the BECE exams calendar. So now the BECE will begin on a Wednesday and end the following Wednesday, so that adequate time is given to our learners to prepare for BECE across the country,” he stressed.

He emphasised that the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) will oversee the implementation of the revised timetable once it is finalised.

BY Florence Adom Asamoah