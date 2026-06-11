Barekese Water Plant Back In Operation

Barekese Water Treatment Plant

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has restored production activities at the Barekese Water Treatment Plant following the completion of urgent repair works on a damaged transmission pipeline.

The repairs, which had disrupted water supply to parts of the Kumasi Metropolis and adjoining communities, were successfully completed at about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026—well ahead of the initial schedule.

According to GWL, production at the plant has since resumed, with water gradually flowing back into the distribution system to affected areas.

The company attributed the swift completion of the works to the commitment and professionalism of its technical and operational staff, who worked round the clock to fix the fault.

Management expressed gratitude to customers and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the period of disruption.

GWL assured residents of continued efforts to provide safe, reliable and sustainable water supply across the Ashanti Region, adding that proactive maintenance measures will be strengthened to avoid future interruptions.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi