Don’t Damage Ghana- South Africa Relations – Minority Warns Govt

Patrick Yaw Boamah

The Minority in Parliament has cautioned the government against allowing current tensions involving Ghanaian nationals in South Africa to undermine the long-standing diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

The warning was issued by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, who called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs to appear before Parliament to provide a comprehensive briefing on recent developments in South Africa, including the evacuation of hundreds of Ghanaians from the country.

According to Mr. Boamah, reports indicate that about 700 Ghanaians have been evacuated from South Africa following the “unfortunate situation,” while more than 1,500 nationals are believed to have registered for evacuation.

He noted that an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 Ghanaians live and work in South Africa, making it imperative for Parliament and the public to be fully informed about the circumstances surrounding the exercise.

“It is very important that the Foreign Minister appears before the House so that we can interrogate matters dispassionately. We do not want propaganda, misrepresentation or any form of unconventional diplomatic means to be adopted in handling this matter,” he said.

Mr. Boamah stressed that Ghana and South Africa have enjoyed strong bilateral relations over the years, underpinned by significant South African investments in Ghana’s economy.

He cited major companies such as MTN, Stanbic Bank and Gold Fields, among others, as examples of businesses that have contributed substantially to employment creation and government revenue.

He warned that any deterioration in relations could have broader implications beyond diplomacy, affecting businesses, livelihoods and the welfare of ordinary citizens in both countries.

“We don’t want this situation to derail our relationship with South Africa,” he stated and added, “Parliament must be apprised of the issues so that we can assist in addressing any concerns through the appropriate diplomatic channels.”

The MP expressed concern over apparent differences in public statements issued by Ghanaian and South African authorities regarding the matter.

He noted that comments made by South Africa’s Foreign Minister appeared to contradict positions publicly communicated by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, suggesting that unresolved issues remained between the two governments.

Mr. Boamah also questioned what would happen to the remaining Ghanaians who had registered for evacuation but were yet to be brought home, as well as those who had not registered at all.

He pointed out that many Ghanaians occupy important positions in South Africa, including in municipalities, financial institutions, the defence sector and other professional fields.

He argued that issues relating to migration, immigration or xenophobia should be handled through diplomatic engagement rather than public exchanges that could strain relations between the two nations.

The Minority MP further urged the leadership of Parliament and the Speaker to facilitate the appearance of the Foreign Minister before the House, noting that more than a month had passed without an official briefing.

He called for deeper engagement between President John Dramani Mahama and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as between the foreign ministers of both countries, to resolve any outstanding concerns.

According to Mr. Boamah, previous disputes involving Ghanaian nationals in South Africa had been resolved through diplomacy without the need for evacuation exercises.

The current situation, he said, should similarly be addressed through established diplomatic channels to protect both Ghanaian citizens and the enduring relationship between the two countries.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House