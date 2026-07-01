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Black Maidens Leave For Senegal Ahead Of Crucial World Cup Qualifier

July 1, 2026

Black Maidens before departure

 

Ghana’s Black Maidens have departed Accra for Dakar, Senegal, ahead of their decisive first-leg clash in the final qualifying round for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A 24-player squad, accompanied by the technical team and officials, left the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday aboard ASKY Airlines, aiming to secure a positive result in the away fixture.

The Black Maidens have impressed throughout the qualification campaign and now stand just two matches away from sealing a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

In the build-up to the crucial encounter, the team stepped up preparations, with the technical staff focusing on tactical adjustments while ensuring the players are in top condition for the high-stakes contest.

The Ghanaian side is expected to arrive in Dakar later on Tuesday to complete final preparations before the first leg.

A successful outcome over the two-legged tie against Senegal will earn the Black Maidens a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, marking another milestone for Ghana’s youth women’s football programme.

BY Wletsu Ransford

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