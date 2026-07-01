Black Maidens Leave For Senegal Ahead Of Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Black Maidens before departure

Ghana’s Black Maidens have departed Accra for Dakar, Senegal, ahead of their decisive first-leg clash in the final qualifying round for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A 24-player squad, accompanied by the technical team and officials, left the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday aboard ASKY Airlines, aiming to secure a positive result in the away fixture.

The Black Maidens have impressed throughout the qualification campaign and now stand just two matches away from sealing a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

In the build-up to the crucial encounter, the team stepped up preparations, with the technical staff focusing on tactical adjustments while ensuring the players are in top condition for the high-stakes contest.

The Ghanaian side is expected to arrive in Dakar later on Tuesday to complete final preparations before the first leg.

A successful outcome over the two-legged tie against Senegal will earn the Black Maidens a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, marking another milestone for Ghana’s youth women’s football programme.

BY Wletsu Ransford