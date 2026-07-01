Carlos Queiroz Sends Message Of Support To Accra Flood Victims

Carlos Queiroz’s message of sympathy

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has extended his condolences and support to victims of the recent floods in Accra, saying the national team stands in solidarity with all those affected as it prepares for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 3.

In a statement from the team’s training camp in the United States, Queiroz said the devastating impact of the floods had weighed heavily on the players and technical staff despite their preparations for the crucial knockout fixture.

He offered sympathies to families who had lost loved ones, those displaced from their homes, and everyone affected by the disaster, describing the scenes from Ghana as heartbreaking.

Queiroz stressed that moments like these serve as a reminder that football takes a back seat when lives are affected, adding that the Black Stars remain united with the people of Ghana.

The Portuguese coach said the team would carry the people of Accra in their hearts when they take to the field at Kansas City Stadium against Colombia, expressing hope that a strong performance could provide a measure of encouragement during a difficult period.

He also praised the resilience of Ghanaians and urged those affected to remain strong, assuring them that the Black Stars stand with them as the nation recovers from the disaster.

BY Wletsu Ransford