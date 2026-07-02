Japan Awards $2.11m Scholarship Grant To Ghana

Hiroshi Yoshimoto

The Government of Japan has signed a grant agreement worth 341 million Japanese yen (approximately US$2.11 million) to support postgraduate scholarships for Ghanaian public sector officials under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

The agreement was formalised on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, through an Exchange of Notes signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khadija Idrisu and Japan’s Ambassador to Ghana, Hiroshi Yoshimoto.

The grant will finance master’s and doctoral studies for young Ghanaian government officials at selected universities in Japan to strengthen the country’s human resource capacity and support national development.

Under the programme, beneficiaries will pursue two-year master’s degree courses and a three-year Ph.D. programme at leading Japanese universities, including Kobe University, Ritsumeikan University, Nagasaki University, International Christian University and the International University of Japan.

According to the Embassy of Japan, the scholarship programme is designed to equip young public officials with advanced knowledge and leadership skills to enable them contribute more effectively to the implementation of Ghana’s social and economic development agenda.

The initiative aims to develop a new generation of public sector leaders capable of driving policy reforms and accelerating national development.

Japan has supported the JDS programme in Ghana since 2012, providing opportunities for government officials to pursue postgraduate education in Japan.

The programme was expanded in 2020, increasing the number of master’s scholarships from 10 to 12 annually while introducing a doctoral scholarship to further strengthen capacity building within Ghana’s public service.

Since its inception, about 143 government officials have benefited from the scholarship programme, which has enhanced their professional expertise in areas critical to governance and national development.

The Embassy of Japan said the continued support reflects the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and Japan and underscores Japan’s commitment to supporting the country’s human resource development through education and capacity building.

The JDS programme forms part of Japan’s broader development cooperation with Ghana, focusing on strengthening public institutions and enhancing the skills of government officials to improve public service delivery and promote sustainable socio-economic development.

By Ernest Kofi Adu