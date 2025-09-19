Black Stars Climb To 75th In FIFA World Rankings

A Black Stars line-up

The Black Stars have moved up one place in the latest FIFA World Rankings, rising from 76th to 75th following their recent outings in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana’s progress comes on the back of a hard-fought draw against Chad and a crucial victory over Mali in the Matchday 8 fixtures earlier this month.

Despite the global improvement, the four-time African champions remain 14th on the continental table.

Head coach Otto Addo and his side will aim to build on this momentum when they return to international action next month when they take on Central African Republic and Comoros in the World Cup Qualifiers.