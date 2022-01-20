Black Stars Sneak Home After Fiasco

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars sneaked into the country early hours in the morning after abysmal performance at the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The team reportedly touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at about 3am after the fiasco which has got most Ghanaians angry.

The team arrived home quietly with some players and technical team members after they were knockout from the AFCON.

For the first time since 2006, Ghàna could not advance beyond their group stage.

The team finished last in its group for the tournament with just a point after losing by a lone goal against Morocco, sharing point with Gabon and losing 2:3 against Comoros Island.

Ghanaians are mounting pressure for the coach, Milovan Rajevac to resign or be sacked as well as the dissolution of the team.

However, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku thinks otherwise.

He was of the view that calls from a section of Ghanaians to sack the coach, Milovan Rajevac are premature.

“it is important we have cool heads, engage and take the right decisions for Ghana,” GFA President told Accra-based Asempa FM.

He distanced himself from the selection of players for the National team for the Afcon 2021, indicating that “Milovan is the ultimate selector of players for the national team. When he names his squad, he sends it to a committee and justifies his call-ups to them. Nobody selects players for the coach, he stated.

“Any Ghana coach that allows people to select players for him doesn’t deserve to coach the Black Stars.”

By Vincent Kubi