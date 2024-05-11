Golden Stool Out On Sunday

ALL ROADS in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, will lead to the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

It has been announced that the sacred Golden Stool, which is believed to be the embodiment of the spirit and soul of the people of the Asante Kingdom, will be taken out for public view.

The occasion is the grand durbar of chiefs and people of Asanteman to mark the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene’s ascension to the throne.

Paramount Chief of Juaben and the Chairman of the Otumfuo 25 Years Planning Committee, Nana Otuo Serebuor II, said the Golden Stool will appear in public on Sunday.

Nana Otuo Serebuor II disclosed that, the Golden Stool rarely appears in public, but on Sunday, a decision has been taken to let the sacred object appear in public to make the anniversary grand.

According to oral tradition, the Golden Stool was conjured from the skies by the powerful fetish priest, Komfo Anokye, during the formative years of the Asante Kingdom about 400 years ago.

Nana Otuo Serebuor II also said other historic objects of Asanteman, some of which date back to over four centuries, would also be displayed at the durbar grounds.

He said dignitaries such as President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo would grace the event.

On the international front, he said the Prime Minister for Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, would also be at the Manhyia Palace to support the Asante King.

He said the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, would be represented at the event, adding that a representative of the President of Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara, would also grace the event.

According to him, other prominent traditional leaders in the country would also attend the programme, adding that security would be tight at the event grounds.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi