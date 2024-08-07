Boankra Inland Port Project Progresses

The Boankra Inland Port Project, a state-of-the-art logistics terminal located in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, is rapidly approaching its completion date.

With an investment of $330 million, this project is poised to revolutionize trade and economic growth in the region.

The project’s contractor, Justmoh Construction Limited, is making steady progress on the site.

Currently, the focus is on drainage and earthworks, with the concessionaire, Ashanti Ports Services Limited, expressing satisfaction with the quality of work done so far.

This collaboration between the contractor, concessionaire, and government agencies is a testament to the project’s smooth execution.

According to Government sources, the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, ahead of the scheduled completion date of November 2024.

This timely completion will enable the project to commence operations, providing essential services to importers and exporters in the region.

Upon completion, the Boankra Inland Port Project will boast an array of facilities, including an inland clearance depot, customs bonded and unbonded estates, Commercial areas, Vehicle parking, Light industrial areas and an Administration block complex.

These facilities will provide a one-stop shop for logistics and transportation services, making it a vital hub for trade in the region.

The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour, as over 7,000 workers are expected to be employed during the operational phase, contributing to the local economy and reducing unemployment in the region.

