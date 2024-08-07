NDC Struggling To Explain Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is facing a significant challenge in explaining its 24-hour economy policy to the electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Despite numerous attempts, the party’s bigwigs, including flagbearer John Dramani Mahama the initiator of the program, are struggling to provide clear and concise details on how they plan to implement this policy.

The former President has stated that the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy aims to create a vibrant economy that operates around the clock, with businesses and industries functioning beyond traditional working hours.

But, the party has failed to provide specifics on how they intend to achieve this goal, including the necessary infrastructure, resources, and support systems required.

The party’s leadership has been accused of failing to provide a comprehensive plan, leaving many Ghanaians and NDC members unsure of what the policy entails and how it will benefit them.

In a series of trending videos, NDC bigwigs, including National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Nana Oye Bampoe, secretary to the NDC manifesto committee and Felix Ofosu Kwakye, have struggled to explain the policy, often making humorous comments instead.

One NDC communicator, Professor Dr Ayensu, on Asempa FM, even went as far as to call those who don’t understand the policy “unintelligent” or “blockheaded,” even as the party struggles to educate the public.

However, critics argue that the party’s inability to explain the policy is as a result of lack of clarity and vision than a lack of understanding among the public.

In relation to this, the NDC has also disowned one of its communicators, Dr. William Atta Wusu, after he made bizarre comments about the party’s 24-hour economy policy, including a proposal to rear lions as part of the policy.

Ayariga Fight Back

Furthermore, the Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, also accused the NDC of stealing his intellectual property, specifically the 24-hour economy policy, which he claims was first proposed in his 2020 party manifesto.

Meanwhile, the public has largely criticized the NDC for lacking a clear understanding of the policy, with many questioning its feasibility and practicality.

Some policy analysts have also accused the party of making empty sloganeering and lacking a clear vision for the country’s economic development.

BY Daniel Bampoe