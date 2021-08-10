Bryan Acheampong Praised Over Scholarship Schemes

DCE receiving the citation on behalf of Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Bryan Acheampong, has been honoured for championing the well-being and cause of teachers in his constituency.

Mr Bryan Acheampong also a devoted Philanthropist, was recognized at the 53rd national delegates conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) held in Koforidua.

The award was in recognition of his achievements in Education.

They expressed appreciation for many of the things he does that benefits teaching and learning.

The GNAT recognized his contribution to education in the payment of tuition for 375 students across the District; procurement and distribution of 30,000 school uniforms to 15,000 school children under his ‘two uniforms per child’ initiative.

The MP through his efforts has financed the construction and rehabilitation of school infrastructure, and the distribution of 16,800 exercise books and 450 social studies textbooks to support education in his constituency.

Mr Acheampong organized a Teachers’ Appreciation Day for 1,600 Teachers and donated to each of the shopping vouchers worth Ghs300 and a half piece of cloth. Some selected teachers also received refrigerators and flat-screen TV sets valued at Ghs820,000.

He has also provided scholarships to 120 teachers to pursue Masters’s degree programs at a cost of GHS708,000 at Presbyterian University College and scholarships to 40 teachers to pursue first degree programs at a cost of Ghs149,855.

The District Chief Executive(DCE) of the area, Isaac Agyapong, who received the award on behalf of the MP thanked the Association for the recognition and promised them of the MP’s support to the people in his constituency especially teachers.

“Education is one of the topmost priorities of Mr Acheampong. Whatever promise he has made to support the sector he’ll fulfil. This is just the beginning of more to come and we’re happy to know that his efforts are being appreciated” he added.

BY Daniel Bampoe