Upper Weija Muslims Petition Chief Imam Over Restriction

A section of the Upper Weija mosque during construction

Muslims in Upper Weija in the Greater Accra Region have reported the Weija Zongo Chief to the Chief Imam for allegedly conniving with traditional rulers to prevent them from holding the Friday congregational prayers (Jummah) in a local mosque.

This followed a directive from the Weija Asafoatse, Nii Aryee Paampanku on Friday July 30, 2021, demanding that all Muslims within the Weija enclave hold Friday prayers at a mosque in Weija Zongo which has been earmarked as a central mosque.

The central mosque, which is currently undergoing major rehabilitation, has been the only Jummah mosque in the area until recently when the population of members of the faith grew. This has occasioned in the establishment of new mosques in various parts of the area.

In a petition written to the Office of the National Chief Imam and copied to the Council of Zongo Chiefs, the Upper Weija congregation disclosed that their constitutionally enshrined rights of freedom of worship and freedom of association are being toyed with by the Zongo Chief, Mumuni Sulley with the support of the Weija Stool.

“As a result, we are pleading with His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, to intervene and assist in the restoration of our fundamental religious rights,” the petition noted.

They complained about the inconvenience associated with trekking the hilly terrain to attend Jummah prayers at the Weija Zongo central mosque, hence depriving a segment of the upper Weija community such as the aged and sick, the opportunity to partake in congregational prayers.

The situation therefore compelled the Muslims to put resources together to put up a mosque atop the hill to the chagrin of the Zongo Chief who has a major influence in the administration of the central mosque in Weija Zongo.

“The Upper Weija Muslims are people of peace and love, and we will continue to uphold these values for the benefit of our community and the country as a whole,” the group said.

Early in May this year, the Zongo Chief granted an interview to DAILY GUIDE over brewing tension in the aftermath of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

He said that the decision to report the Muslims to the Weija stool was due to insubordination on the part of some religious leaders for holding Eid prayers in a local mosque contrary to a directive from the Chief Imam to hold Eid prayers in Jummah mosque.

He further explained that the temporary ban on Jummah prayers at Upper Weija was among other things based on the lack of capacity of clerics to lead prayers, the need to foster unity among the Muslims in Weija and the relatively small number of Muslims within the vicinity.

The composition of Muslims in the community, he explained, were mainly made up of squatters, students and workers who would not be readily available should the Jummah be allowed to hold, hence the need for the Muslims to pray at Weija Zongo until congregation is huge enough.

“You can come around and check during the regular prayer time and see the number of people who visit the mosque,” he added.

By Issah Mohammed