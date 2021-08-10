NADMO Presents Items To Ivorian Refugees

The items presented

The NATIONAL DISASTER Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Bono Region with the assistance of a private organisation has presented relief items to some Ivorian refugees who arrived at the Fententa Refugee camp last year.

The new Ivorian refugees arrived in the country after suspecting imminent election related violence in the run-up to the presidential elections in their country.

The items presented included students’ mattresses, poly mats, plastic bowls and cups, mosquito nets and coils as well as soap.

Food items such as rice, sardine, cooking oil, mackerel and canned tomatoes were also included in the package.

Presenting the items to the camp manager, Adam Mohammed, the Bono Deputy Regional Director of NADMO, Osei Kwaku Ernest said the items are intended to ease the hardship the refugees are going through.

According to him, NADMO is aware of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees’ (UNHCR) new policy on which category of refugees the agency would support.

“We appealed to organisations for support and Glovita, a private organisation that works in the hospitality industry came to our aid with food items for the donation.

He appealed to the national headquarters of NADMO to replenish the regional office with relief items since they have run out of stock.

The representative of the refugees, otherwise referred to as camp president, Dibi Koffi Mothias, expressed gratitude to officials of NADMO and pleaded for more support from individuals and benevolent organisations.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Fententa