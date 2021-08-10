High Covid-19 Infections In Volta Region

Volta Deputy Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health – Dr. Kwesi Djokoto

DGN Online has uncovered that the recent labelling of the Volta Region as an emerging hot spot in the country is a result of the high infection rate in schools, particularly tertiary institutions and workplaces.

As of August 3, the Regions’ active cases had risen from 16 a month ago to about 532 cases. The announcement which was made by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye in Accra last Wednesday has put many residents in the region on high alert, particularly in Ho, the regional capital.

Details from sources in the various hospitals in the region confirmed that most of the cases were from schools; tertiary and second cycle institutions and workplaces.

Ho and Kpando have the highest number of cases in this regard.

Although the Ho Technical University went on vacation last week, some staff confirmed that they had recorded some cases between July and August. As a measure to curb the situation, most of the staff have been given some break; leaving skeletal staff to hold the fort.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has in the last two to three weeks recorded over 100 cases among students and staff, a source revealed. He said, since the University was a testing centre and a key player in the management of Covid-19 in the region, adequate arrangements were made to quarantine, test and isolate peculiar cases.

Extensive contact tracing and testing have since been ongoing to curb the spread among the over 5000 population and the residents in the municipality.

Other schools that recorded cases in Ho include Holy Spirit Teacher Training School, Mawoko Girls SHS and other basic schools. Some hospital wards in the Municipality were also closed temporarily to allow for testing, quarantine and disinfection.

Regional Breakdown

As of August 3, 2021, 12 out of the 18 municipalities and districts in the region had active cases. the total number of deaths since the outbreak in the region is 36. The Ho Municipality which is the hottest spot leads with 319 active cases, Kpando -75, Hohoe – 45, Central Tongu – 16 and Agotime-Ziope -14. The rest are Akatsi South -12, Ketu South -7, South Tongu – 5 and Ketu North – 4.

Adaklu, South Dayi and North Dayi have one case each. The six districts without active cases at the time are North Tongu, Keta, Ho West, Afadzato South, Akatsi North and Anloga.

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health, Doctor Kwesi Djokoto revealed that a genomic sequencing was done by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho identified the delta variant in most of the cases in the recent outbreak. It is believed to have fueled the high infection rate. More so, most of the cases were asymptomatic and mild.

He said the Regional Covid-19 management committee is working round the clock to ensure the situation is contained. He advised the public not to let their guard down whether they were vaccinated or not. This is because poor adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, especially the use of the face mask, social distancing and handwashing with soap are contributing factors to the recent outbreak.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)