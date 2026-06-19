Celebrate Responsibly Or Face Arrest – Police To WASSCE Candidates

The 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been marred by pockets of indiscipline nationwide, prompting the Ghana Police Service to warn final-year students that violent post-exam celebrations will not be tolerated.

The warning comes after students of Bawku Senior High School in the Upper East Region staged a protest over strict enforcement of WASSCE rules. The students turned on teachers, vandalised school property, burnt motorbikes, destroyed electricity meters and water lines, and ransacked staff residences.

Two teachers were assaulted, with one suffering severe injuries and referred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

A similar incident occurred at Zebilla Senior High Technical School, where two final-year students were arrested by police in connection with the arson of a teacher’s apartment. Across the country, destruction of school property by final-year students after WASSCE has continued, with viral videos on social media showing candidates vandalising furniture and books.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police urged candidates to remain disciplined and law-abiding as they complete the exams today, Friday, June 19.

The Service cautioned that violence, vandalism, arson, assault, and other criminal acts often linked to post-exam celebrations carry serious legal consequences.

“Any student found engaging in unlawful conduct will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement said.

The CID also called on students, parents, guardians, and school authorities to promote discipline, respect, and peaceful celebrations after the exams.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke