Central University Awards Lecturers

Dr. Moses Kumi Amoah (left) receiving his award from the Vice Chancellor Of Central University

Central University, Ghana, a leading Christian higher learning Institution, has awarded 18 staff and lecturers from its Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

The awards were presented to the staff and lecturers on Thursday January 23, 2020, as the University kick-started its Annual New Year’s School programme.

The awards are in recognition of the lecturers and staff outstanding contributions towards promoting academia through faith, excellence and integrity.

Out of the 18, three of the lecturers were awarded for publishing articles in peer review journals during the 2018/2019 academic year.

Dr. Anthony Amoah (left) receiving his award as Prof. Fayorsey looks on cheerfully

Head of Economics Department of the University, Dr. Anthony Amoah, and Dr. Moses Kumi Amoah, were among those awarded for their journal publications.

Dr. Anthony Amoah during the year under review reportedly published six journal articles while Dr. Kumi Amoah published four journal articles.

They were presented with laptops, printers, citations and undisclosed cash amounts.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Clara Korkor Fayorsey, instituted and sponsored the awards package.

Prof. Fayorsey, in her welcome remarks at the ceremony held at the University’s Campus at Daweyan, Greater Accra Region, said she instituted the awards scheme to motivate staff within the Faculty.

She indicated that when she assumed the role of Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences in 2017, there were few lecturers with PhD or doing their PhD.

According to her, she took upon herself to encourage all lecturers to pursue their PhD and take interest in publishing.

She indicated that the annual new year’s school at Central University which she has instituted would be slightly different from the one at the University of Ghana in that it will focus more on spiritualism, good leadership, and prayers for the nation.

Vice Chancellor of the Central University, Prof. Bill Buena Poplampo, who helped with the presentation of awards, commended Prof. Fayorsey for the initiative, saying the awards scheme was in the right direction.

He pledged to sponsor an award package in 2021, encouraging the lecturers to remain committed to publishing and improving themselves academically.

BY Melvin Tarlue