Certification Flight Of Boeing 777X Resumes

Boeing new aircraft, 777X, has resumed its certification flight.

The 777X aircraft, according to Aviation portal, Aerotime, is a successor of aging Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER models.

It accordingly features huge folding wings (the first of the kind on commercial passenger aircraft) and engines as wide as the body of a McDonnell Douglas MD-90.

The flight test campaign finally started on January 25, 2020, when the Boeing 777X embarked on its maiden flight.

The first of four dedicated 777X-9 flight test aircraft, the WH001, took off from Paine Field (PAE) in Everett, Washington, United States.

After a three hour, 51-minute flight over Washington state, it successfully landed at Seattle’s Boeing Field, according to report.

Reports say once in service, the wide-body is going to be the first twin-engine jet to be able to carry more than 400 passengers.

The first model to be introduced is going to be the 777-9, seating 400 to 425 passengers in a standard configuration, flying up to 7,600 nautical miles (14,075 km), followed by 777-8.

The aircraft is expected to be ready for service early 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue