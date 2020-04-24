The media is an invaluable ally in our COVID -19 fight – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has commended the media for its support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the leadership of the media in Ghana at a meeting on April 24, President Akufo-Addo described the media as an invaluable ally helping to educate and inform the general public about the pandemic.

He said the media has also served as a vehicles of accountability and ensured government and public officials were held accountable for what they do.

“As vehicles of accountability you ensure that the government and public officials are accountable and I’m happy with the way the press has carried itself during this COVID 19 period” he said.

President Akufo-Addo however said the media must continue to ensure more accuracy in content packaging.

“We can agree on facts when it comes to public discourse especially when misinformation can lead to difficulty and challenges. It is important that the facts stay accurate” he added.

The President urged the media owners and regulator to continue to assist the government as partners since they will play a key role in the Ghana’s post COVID period.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ghana Journalists Association, The Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Directors of State Owned Media and the National Media Commission.

Chairman of the Commission Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo who spoke on behalf of the delegation thanked President Akufo-Addo and the government for engaging the media and sharing information on how policy was initiated on the pandemic.

He also appealed to the government to supply the media with PPEs and also look into how the media can be supported under small scale enterprises after the COVID 19 pandemic so they donot collapse.