Mysstel Releases ‘Paradise’ Video

Mysstel

Budding Ghanaian musician Agyeiwaa Stella Ofosu, affectionately called Mysstel in the music circles, has released the much-awaited video for her song ‘Paradise’.

‘Paradise,’ written and produced by multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician and producer Kuami Eugene of Rock Star Made It fame, has enjoyed massive rotation and airplay since its release recently.

The video directed and shot by Cassidy is a reliving of the lyrics of the song which urges ladies to give their male partners the treatment of a lifetime.

‘Paradise,’ released under Oracle Entertainment, is a tale of two lovers who are geared for the rollercoaster journey into the future regardless of the challenges.

According to Mysstel, love is not one-sided, and it is about time ladies make their male partners feel special, adding that “this means going all out for him like he will do for you regardless.”

“You need to let them know you love them, they deserve to be taken to special places, let them see the best part of you, take them to your paradise,” she said.

Mysstel is optimistic she has something unique which will help her break into the Ghana music industry and later take the world by storm.