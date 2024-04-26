Gyakie Speaks On Journey To Fame

Gyakie

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has recounted her rise to fame in the Ghanaian music scene.

Speaking on Luv FM’s Drive Time on Luv show with Melvin Da Enigma, Gyakie explained how she never used to pay attention to her voice until her enthusiasm was built when her first song caught public attention.

Growing up under a very strict environment with her father, the legendary Nana Acheampong, she had the privilege of joining her father in the studio and some concerts from time to time.

But she never saw herself as a future replica of her father until she met SOSA, a music producer, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“I had never recorded a song before. The only time I had recorded a song was with my dad when I was a child,” she said.

Her encounter with SOSA was less of an enthusiastic meeting as she wasn’t anticipating a glorious return but after she started to sing tirelessly to the beats being given her, the built-in talent surfaced and a new reality of her ability to write lyrics blossomed.

Her breakthrough song, ‘Never Like This’, made waves in Ghana. The song was more popular than the singer who was still in school and had no time to grant interviews.

Gyakie later released her first EP, ‘SEED’, which pushed her recognition in the Ghanaian music scene, with the song, ‘Forever’, making waves internationally.

“My dad knows the ins and outs of the music industry, so he was a bit skeptical in terms of being too careful and trying to advise me around the work. He asked if I was very sure I wanted to do it because he knows how it could get especially being a female.

“He was being very strict and keen on my every movement, but later got into a comfortable seat after my songs were widely received with open arms,” the singer disclosed.