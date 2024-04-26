Hajj 2024 Flight Schedules Released

Alhaji Farouk Hamza

Flight schedules for Hajj 2024 have been released by the Ghana Hajj Board.

According to the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, the usual pattern of Tamale flights preceding Accra’s will be followed.

The first flight of a total of nine from Ghana will depart the Northern Regional capital on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 en route to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

The second flight leaves Tamale on May 29, 2024 and the third May 30, 2024.

The last flight from Tamale is scheduled to depart on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The Accra flights commence on Sunday, June 2, 2024 followed by the second on Monday, June 3, 2024 and third Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The fourth flight leaves Accra on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 to be followed by the fifth one on Thursday, June 6, 2024, all en route to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Prospective pilgrims, the Executive Secretary has said, should contact the 42 accredited agents or the Ghana Hajj Board at the Hajj Village, Accra should they have concerns.

Alhaji Farouk Hamza has appealed to prospective pilgrims and their family members to cooperate with the Ghana Hajj Board officials to ensure successful operations.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims in the Holy Land, some of whom have over the years endured the inconveniences of persons who illegally use non-Hajj visas to perform the pilgrimage.

The provision of two meals a day, total medical care, comfortable hotel accommodation not forgetting transportation in Saudi Arabia are part of the package awaiting pilgrims, the Executive Secretary has announced.

The team of Islamic clerics will be available to give the necessary spiritual guidance to the pilgrims.

There will be orientation programmes to educate prospective pilgrims about the Hajj as was done last year.

For first time international travellers, such orientations have proven valuable as they will have members of the Da’wah and medical teams imparting tidbits about the Hajj and how to keep healthy during the month-long spiritual exercise in Saudi Arabia.

By A.R. Gomda