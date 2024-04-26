Stars Parade For Atarah Praise Concert

Prophet Joseph Atarah

Top Ghanaian gospel music performers such as Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, among others are ready to dazzle fans at this year’s edition of the gospel event dubbed ‘Atarah Praise’.

The worship and praise concert will be held on May 19 at the forecourt of Believers Grace Crown Ministry International, Bond Square, Adenta Barrier in Accra at 4 pm.

Being organised by Prophet Joseph Atarah Ministries, the event is sure to be entertaining and full of motivational musical performances.

Other acts billed to perform alongside Prophet Atarah, the headline act, include Mabel Okyere, Akesse Brempong, Patience Nyarko, Jack Alolome and Lady Prempeh.

The goal of the event, which began a year ago, is to use music ministry to win souls for Christ. It is on the theme “Praising God for his acts of power, Psalm 150:1.”

Prophet Atarah disclosed that the event will unite believers in praising God.

“I understand that simply being in the sanctuary is insufficient; instead, I want us to mobilise the public to join me in praising His name.

“We are holding this year’s event outside to help identify and assist the less fortunate,” he continued.

Prophet Atarah said God has laid on his heart to go out and look for two unemployed individuals to help them learn a skill, and for this reason, he has reached an agreement with some fashion designers who are ready to assist these people.

He has therefore urged the general public to support this endeavour and get on board.

He indicated that this assistance will be used to help them purchase equipment and other supplies so that their training would be easier.

By George Clifford Owusu