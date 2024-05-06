NEGFest 2024 Set For Sept

The maiden edition of the first ever New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest) 2024 is set to take place from September 6 to 8, 2024 in the USA.

The festival is being organised under the auspices of the Ghana Heritage Foundation in partnership with the Honorary Ghana Consulate in Massachusetts, the US-Ghana Embassy, Worcester State University, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), among others.

The event, which promises an unforgettable experience celebrating Ghanaian heritage and culture, is on the theme: “Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past.”

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ghana to Worcester-Massachusetts, Ken Asafo-Adjei, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Heritage Foundation made these known in an interview.

According to him, the main organisers of the NEGFest 2024 are mainly Ghanaian volunteers supporting the vision to create new opportunities for Ghanaians and Africans, as well as carving symbolic cultural identities.

“The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF), is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering and uplifting the Ghanaian community in New England.

Its vision is to foster a strong sense of cultural identity, economic prosperity, education, and social cohesion among Ghanaians in the region.

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ghana to Worcester-Massachusetts further extended an invitation to all Ghanaians and the diaspora community to attend and support NEGFest 2024 in their numbers.

Some of the activities lined-up for the event include business entrepreneurship network, NEGFest 24’s Beauty Pageant, Kente Dance, showcasing the beauty and tradition of one of Ghana’s most iconic fabrics, among others.