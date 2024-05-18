Chief Justice Seeks Special Prosecutor’s Response To Amidu’s Allegations

Kissi Agyebeng

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has taken a significant step in response to the petition submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, calling for the removal of his successor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The move involves the Chief Justice passing on the petition to Mr. Agyebeng for his official response.

The escalation of this issue began with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitting a petition to the Chief Justice, urging for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng from his position.

The petition sent by Martin Amidu, dated April 30, 2024, specifically targets Mr. Agyebeng and requests the President to dismiss him from his post due to alleged procurement irregularities and misconduct related to the administration of justice.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Agyebeng on Thursday, May 16, the Chief Justice requested his comments on the matters raised in the petition to aid in determining if a prima facie case has been established. The letter stated, “This is to forward to you a copy of the petition dated 30th April 2024 sent to the Office of the President which was forwarded to the Office of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice on 6th May 2024. Kindly provide your comments on the matters raised to enable the Honourable Chief Justice to determine if a prima facie case has been made out.”

The move by the Chief Justice to solicit the response of the Special Prosecutor signifies a key development in assessing the validity of the allegations put forward by Martin Amidu. It highlights a process of due diligence and fairness in addressing the concerns raised within the petition and underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the leadership and operations of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

As the case unfolds further, stakeholders await the response from Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and anticipate subsequent actions based on the Chief Justice’s assessment of the situation.

By Vincent Kubi