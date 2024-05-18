EC To Replace Voter ID Cards For Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims From May 30

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the commencement of the replacement process for voter ID cards belonging to victims of the Akosombo dam spillage, starting on Thursday, May 30.

The Commission has pledged to replace all voter cards for residents of the affected communities free of charge.

In a statement posted on its official platform on Thursday, the Commission expressed its commitment to ensuring that all eligible voters can participate in the upcoming General Election.

In solidarity with the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and responding to calls for support, the EC has decided to provide the replacement of Voter ID Cards at no cost to the affected individuals.

“As a well-meaning Commission, it is our duty to support all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote. The replacement of voter ID cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage is intended to fulfill that duty,” the statement read.

In a supportive move, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, hinted at an impending class action suit against the government on behalf of the spillage victims. Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the plight of the victims, Mr. Ablakwa emphasized that legal action was necessary to compel the government to provide full compensation to those affected.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, despite extensive efforts to secure government assistance for the victims, little progress has been made in aiding those impacted by the disaster, including providing new shelter and support for lost property. The lawmaker stressed the need for the victims to receive proper compensation for their losses, highlighting their feelings of neglect and betrayal eight months after the tragic incident.

“We have begun discussions with our lawyers and are evaluating legal action to hold the government accountable for the neglect and mistreatment of the victims. It is evident that the government has failed in its obligations to these individuals, and legal intervention seems to be the only viable option at this point,” Mr. Ablakwa stated during an interview on Joy FM.

As discussions of legal action unfold, attention is drawn to the EC’s initiative to replace voter ID cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, providing a measure of support to those impacted by the calamity. Stakeholders await further developments in both the electoral and legal domains as efforts continue to address the grievances of the affected individuals.

By Vincent Kubi