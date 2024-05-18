John Kumah Funeral Underway

Today marks the culmination of final funeral rites for the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

The funeral proceedings are being held today, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu, where his one-week observation was also conducted.

The untimely demise of John Kumah at the age of 45 reverberated across Ghana, leaving a profound void in both the political landscape and personal relationships. Survived by his wife and six children, his passing elicited a wave of sorrow among relatives, sympathizers, and constituents who gathered to witness the arrival of his remains on Friday.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

– **Laying in State**: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, starting at 5 am.

– **Burial Service**: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, commencing at 10 am.

– **Interment**: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

– **Final Funeral Rites**: Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

– **Thanksgiving Service**: Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park.

As the community gathers to bid farewell to a respected leader and public servant, the funeral proceedings are expected to be a solemn occasion filled with tributes, prayers, and reflections on the indelible impact Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah made during his tenure in office. Through various ceremonies and services held in his honor, the legacy of John Kumah will continue to be celebrated and remembered by all whose lives he touched.

By Vincent Kubi