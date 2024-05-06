Tamale Ready For GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

Reks Brobby

The Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale is ready to host this year’s Northern Region version of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race.

The project founder and CEO, Reks Brobby, has confirmed that all is set for Saturday’s showdown.

“We are ready, the athletes are too, it is the first of our yearly regional meet so we have invested so much. We want to take off on a good footing, thanks to our title sponsor GNPC, Adidas and others,” said Brobby in an interview.

The athletes will be battling for honours in the U-15, 18, seniors and 18 over.

The initiative, aimed at reviving short distance race in schools, started a little over a decade and has produced great talents, with some making Ghana proud locally and internationally.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum