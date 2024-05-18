John Kumah Laid To Rest

The late former Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has been laid to rest in Kumasi after his untimely passing at the age of 45 following a brief illness.

A high-powered government delegation, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, came together to pay their respects and participate in the final funeral rites of the late party stalwart.

In a heartfelt tribute, Vice President Dr. Bawumia reminisced about the unwavering support he had received from the late lawmaker during his campaign for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed his gratitude by stating, “True to his public pledge, John supported me strongly, campaigning with me everywhere in the country when I finally announced my decision to contest as flagbearer of the NPP. He desired to see me win the December elections, and I pray that God will grant his desires for me and the party and the country.”

During the event in Kumasi, some regional officers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, were present to mourn alongside the family and friends of the deceased.

Dr. John Kumah’s educational journey includes obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with Philosophy from the University of Ghana and an MBA in Finance from GIMPA in 2009.

He further pursued a Degree in Law (LLB) from the University of Ghana, a Professional Law Degree (BL) from the Ghana School of Law, a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research from the Nobel International Business School in 2019, and a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland.

His career spanned various sectors including law, business, and politics.

Dr. Kumah was a solicitor and legal practitioner admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013, a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, founder of Majak Associates Ltd – a construction company, and the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) until 2020.

He was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance in April 2021 after his successful election as the Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the 2020 general elections under the NPP.

His contributions were not only limited to his roles in finance and law but also extended to participating in various committees, including serving as Vice Chairperson of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The legacy of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah will undoubtedly be remembered by those whose lives he had touched through his multifaceted and impactful career.

By Vincent Kubi