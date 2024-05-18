ECG Juapong District Warn Against Interference with Power Network As Transformer Burnout

The Juapong District of the Electricity Company of Ghana, located in the Tema Region, has issued a stern warning to the public regarding interference with the power distributor’s network, highlighting the potential risks posed to the company, customers, and the wider community.

This caution follows the discovery of a 200KVA transformer in the town of Asikuma within the district suffering a fuse burnout, identified on Saturday, May 18, 2024. It has been brought to light that unauthorized individuals, possibly non-company electricians, have been tampering with the distribution network, particularly during outages, in attempts to restore power supply. Such actions are considered perilous as these individuals lack knowledge of the specific network design for the area.

Juapong District Engineer, Ing. Rejoice Garfo, emphasized the potential consequences of continued interferences, stating that the entire transformer could be jeopardized, resulting in prolonged power outages for customers until a replacement transformer is installed. District Manager, Ing. William Ahenkorah, underscored the significant cost incurred by the company in replacing damaged transformers, noting that this strains financial resources and diverts funds from other essential projects.

Further caution was issued by Ing. Ahenkorah regarding safety measures, stressing the importance of ensuring power is off before any work is carried out on the distribution network to prevent accidents, injuries, or fatal consequences.

He urged customers and the general public to report power supply issues or outages to the ECG for proper resolution, instead of attempting to address the problems independently.

The ECG Juapong District advises adherence to safety protocols and reporting procedures to ensure the reliable and secure operation of the power distribution network and avoid potential risks endangering lives and infrastructure.