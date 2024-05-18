Former MP Joseph Kpemka Appointed Deputy Managing Director Of BOST

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, former Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

The appointment of Mr. Kpemka was confirmed in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.

The directive in the letter was addressed to the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, instructing him to take the necessary actions to formalize the appointment.

The letter stated, *“The President of the Republic has nominated Mr. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka for appointment as Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company. Kindly take the necessary steps to regularize the said appointment by the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 929) and the constitution of the company.”*

With this new appointment, Mr. Kpemka will join another Deputy Managing Director in supporting Edwin Nii Obodai Provencal in overseeing the operations of the company.

Kpemka brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as a Deputy Attorney General and deputy Minister for Justice during the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.

Educationally, Mr. Kpemka holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Ghana, along with an LLB and a Barrister of Law qualification from the Ghana School of Law.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, was established in 1993 as a private limited liability company, with the Ghanaian government as its sole shareholder.

The primary mission of the company is to build a comprehensive network of storage tanks, pipelines, and bulk transportation infrastructure across the country, in addition to maintaining Strategic Reserve Stocks for Ghana.

Mr. Kpemka’s appointment symbolizes the government’s commitment to leveraging experienced individuals to drive the strategic objectives of critical sectors such as energy storage and transportation within the country.

By Vincent Kubi