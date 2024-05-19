2 Dead In Ngyiresia Premix Explosion

Tragedy that struck the coastal town of Ngyiresia, near Essikado, when a barrel of premix fuel exploded has claimed the lives of two individuals and left 14 others injured.

The incident occurred when a group of fishermen were transporting barrels of premix fuel to the beach.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the barrels toppled over, spilling its contents and igniting an open flame, leading to a devastating explosion.

The victims were identified as Joseph Adom, a 15-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old child. They were among the 13 individuals rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Sadly, the two young victims succumbed to their wounds just hours after being admitted.

“It was a horrific scene. The flames were raging, and the explosion was deafening,” said Kofi Mensah, a local resident. “Our community is in shock and mourning the loss of these innocent lives.”

Fishermen in Ngyiresia have long relied on the dangerous practice of rolling barrels of premix fuel through a crowded footpath, as the community lacks a proper motorable route to transport the fuel.

This method has been a source of concern for local authorities, who have been urging the community to adopt safer transportation methods.

The National Fire Service and the Police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“This tragedy has shaken our community to its core,” said Nana Kobina, the chief of Ngyiresia. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our people.”

As the community mourns the loss of the two young lives, authorities are calling for swift action to address the underlying safety concerns and provide the necessary infrastructure to safeguard the residents of Ngyiresia.

The victims were rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The explosion affected properties including vehicles.

