Exhibition Of Film Stills From ‘Things Fall Apart’ @ Science Museum

Elizabeth Toro who acted as Clara Okeke

An exhibition of film stills from a movie adapted from Chinua Achebe’s classic novels ‘Things Fall Apart’ and ‘No Longer at Ease’, will on Wednesday May 8 open at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.

Curated by Gisela Kayser and Akinbode Akinbiyi, the exhibits were selected from over two thousand unpublished film stills, various documents as well as a film print, which were discovered in the estate of the Berlin filmmaker Jason Pohland, who directed the film.

Shot in Nigeria after the Biafran War (1970), the film got lost for several decades, which resulted in a near blackout of a movie that celebrated a true definitive of world literature – indeed, novels that paint a picture of a traditional society wrestling with the arrival of foreign influence – from Christian missionaries to British colonialism.

Aseye Tamakloe (UniMAC – Institute of Film and Television) and Dr. Martin Egblewogbe (Department of Physics – University of Ghana) will make short presentations on the book and film as part of the opening ceremony.

Goethe-Institut Ghana is presenting the exhibition in collaboration with Modern Art Film Archive, Museum of Science and Technology, Foundation for Contemporary Art, Writers Project of Ghana and Ndiva Women’s Film Festival. The exhibition ends on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.