Aboakyer Ends With A Catch

This year’s annual Aboakyer festival of the people of the Efutu Traditional Area in the Central Region, the highlight of which is the deer hunt and catch, was held last Saturday.

It was a successful hunt as a bushbuck was caught and presented to President Akufo-Addo, who was a guest of honour at the festival held in Winneba.

The animal must be caught and presented alive, is a demand of the tradition.

The festival is known for its colourfulness, theme for this year’s activity being “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration.”

The annual programme was launched in February but the hunt and catch of the game was done on Friday May 3, when the traditional soldiers marched through the principal streets of Winneba after which the Asafo groups proceeded to the ancestral forests on the dawn of Saturday for the hunt and catch. There have been instances when no catch was made.

The successful company is seen carrying the live catch and proceeding to present it to President Akufo-Addo.

By A.R. Gomda