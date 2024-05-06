Stronger Commitment Needed To Protect Journalists’ Rights – WADEMOS

Journalists on the field of work

IN COMMEMORATING this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) has called on leaders in the subregion to demonstrate “stronger commitment” to the protection of the rights of journalists and civic actors, especially in the subregion.

In a statement released on Friday, the Network stated that with presence in all 15 countries in West Africa, it was “deeply concerned” and “alarmed” about the threats to freedom and civil liberties especially in countries where democracy is facing extreme forms of vulnerabilities.

“We further express grave concern about the spate of democratic decline in West Africa characterised by the re-emergence of military juntas and authoritarian regimes which have further exacerbated human rights abuses and restrictions on press freedom and the civic space,” the Network noted in the statement.

According to the Network, “Press freedoms in several countries in the subregion and the continent have come under a barrage of attacks, while the civic space has shrunk, citing developments in countries such as Burkina Faso (banning of about 13 international media outlets while restricting broadcasts by local media); Niger (suspension of activities of ‘Maison de la Presse’); Togo, (governmental crackdown on the press and freedom of speech); and Mali (banning of the media from reporting on political activities by the military junta).

“In countries such as Senegal and Guinea, there have been internet and social media shutdowns and blocks in the recent past.”

“These conditions” the Network bemoaned, “are compounding the subregion’s woes with the rise of disinformation, misinformation, and fake news, which has become a major threat to the already fragile democracy, the security, and stability of the region.

“As a regional pro-democracy network and mindful of the various international and continental frameworks and instruments on democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, we urge all leaders, and regional and national institutions within the subregion to foster a culture of open access to information, transparency, respect for human rights and press freedoms, in addition to free speech, and civil dialogue.

“Specifically, we call for adherence to national constitutions and regional frameworks that guarantee press freedoms and civic rights,” it stated, insisting that, “WADEMOS remains uncompromising in its commitment to advance and promote press freedom and media independence in West Africa and on the continent.”

The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is, ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis’.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio