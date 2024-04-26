GFA Rallies Support For Beach Soccer

FLASHBACK: GFA President Kurt Okraku receiving the five-year Action Plan from Ghana Beach Soccer Chairman Ampofo Ankrah as other officials look on

The country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rallied massive support for beach soccer in the country.

As a result, the Ghana Beach Soccer Clubs Union, a union representing beach soccer clubs in Ghana, has assured the GFA of another exciting full throttle season.

The interim chairman of the union, Gyamfi Kusi Awere reiterated the resolve, focus and determination of the clubs to make this season even more exciting and competitive than the maiden campaign.

“There are a lot of challenges but that notwithstanding, the teams will intensify their preparations ahead of the second edition which will hopefully kick off in a few week time,” he disclosed.

The union is made of 20 clubs, out of which 14 teams compete in the Premier Beach Soccer League.

The clubs in Zone A are Cheetah BSC, Sea Sharks, Dansoman BSC, Teshie BSC, Nugua BSC, Okere Rangers, Senya Sharks and Layoca, whilst Zone B is made up of Keta Sunset Sports, Kedzi-Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Vodza Iron Breakers, Tegbi Oceans Stars, Kedzi Miracle BSC and defending champions Ada Assurance BSC.

The GFA supported each club with GH¢10,000 for the 15 week-long season and are hopeful for an increment in that figure as they continue to prepare for the start of the second season.

Already, the Volta Region has been playing its mini league which will be replicated across the regional football associations with a format and timetable to be drawn up by the Competitions Committee.

The General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo has also assured the clubs of GFA’s commitment to support and develop beach soccer in Ghana.

The clubs are due to meet this week to conclude on final plans for the commencement of the season.