CPP Confirms Participation In Ejisu By-Election Amid Injunction Dispute

Amidst swirling controversies and legal disputes surrounding the Ejisu parliamentary by-election scheduled for Tuesday, 30th April 2024, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has issued a statement asserting its firm participation in the electoral process.

In a press release dated 24th April 2024 and signed by Sylvester Soprano, the party’s Director of Communications, the CPP addressed speculations regarding an alleged injunction on the by-election and reiterated its commitment to fielding a candidate for the vacant parliamentary seat.

Contrary to claims suggesting that the CPP had instigated legal actions to block its involvement in the Ejisu by-election, the party clarified that the lawsuit was initiated by a former Ashanti Regional Chairman Emmanuel Gallo in his personal capacity and did not reflect the official stance of the CPP.

The lawsuit, reportedly filed on the grounds that the party had communicated its withdrawal from the by-election to the Electoral Commission on 18th April, targeted preventing Esther Osei from representing the party as a candidate.

However, the CPP’s statement unequivocally confirmed its intention to participate in the by-election with Midwife Esther Osei as the party’s parliamentary candidate. The statement emphasized the party’s trust in Osei’s capabilities to champion the interests and aspirations of the Ejisu constituency effectively.

“We are participating fully in the upcoming by-election at Ejisu with Midwife Esther Osei as our indefatigable parliamentary candidate,” the statement asserted, underscoring the CPP’s unwavering commitment to contesting the parliamentary seat and fulfilling its electoral mandate.

Moreover, the CPP urged the public to disregard any misinformation circulating about the party’s alleged hindrance to the electoral process, reiterating its dedication to upholding democratic values and ensuring a transparent electoral environment in Ejisu.

As the Ejisu by-election draws near, the contradictory narratives and legal tussles surrounding the CPP’s participation add layers of complexity to the political landscape in the region.

The party’s reassurance of its active involvement in the electoral contest sets the stage for a keenly watched by-election that could shape the future landscape of Ejisu’s representation in Ghana’s political arena.

By Vincent Kubi