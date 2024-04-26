Be Honest, Scientific …Kurt Tells Referees

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has charged the leadership of the Referees Department to adopt a more scientific approach in the discharge of their duties.

The GFA chief has therefore suggested the conduction of computerised theoretical examination at least three times a year for all referees, to ensure that they continuously remain abreast with the rules and regulations governing football.

At a one-day training workshop for Referees Managers of the ten Regional Football Associations in Accra, he noted, “The Regional Referees Managers have to be honest and more scientific. There should be mandatory theoretical exams conducted three times in a year, with these exams being computerised for all referees across the country.”

The GFA president stated, “In the past we dwelt a lot on physical training as a yardstick to determine the quality of referees; over time, we realised that they tended to be physically fit but did not have a firm grasp of the laws governing the game.”

He underscored the need for the GFA to deliver quality football and a vibrant footballing environment for the entire population to enjoy, giving opportunities to young boys and girls from all over the country.

The ‘Catch Them Young Referees’ have been officiating matches at the district and regional football association levels since the programme was launched in 2020.

The policy seeks to give passionate young boys and girls between the ages of 12-17 the necessary training and development in the field of refereeing.

Under the ‘Catch Them Young’ policy, the GFA has so far trained about 1,200 young referees across the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum