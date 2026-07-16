Check Out Ghanaian Artistes Shortlisted For AFRIMMA Musicfest 2026

Sarkodie

Several Ghanaian entertainers have been shortlisted for the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) organised by Big A Entertainment, which is scheduled for September 12 at Dallas, Texas.

Ghana’s Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd, Hooliboy among others were nominated for the Best African Dance. Babs grabbed Best Video Director of the Year nomination.

Ghana’s DJ Sly King was nominated for Best DJ Africa, Black Sherif was also nominated for Best Male Rap Act, MOGBeatz earned Best Producer of the Year nomination, AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award had Sarkodie in the nomination, DopeNation grabbed Best African Group nomination, Moliy, Shaneil Muir earned Best Female Reggae and Dancehall nomination respectively, Shatta Wale was nominated for Best Male Reggae and Dancehall.

Best African DJ USA has DJ Akua as a nominee, Best Female West African Artiste – Moliy, Moses Sumney was nominated for Best African USA-based Artiste, Black Sheriff – Best Male West African Artiste. Best Female Rap Artiste had Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony grabbing a nomination.

Ghanaians across the world are entreated to vote for their favourite artistes by logging on to AFRIMMA.COM to cast their votes.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke