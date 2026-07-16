Basintale Creating Imaginary Youth Jobs – Kwadwo Sheldon

Malik Basintale and Kwadwo Sheldon

Ghanaian Content Creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has taken a swipe at the CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, after promising to equip 2,000 Ghanaians with digital skills.

This was after the YEA CEO stated that a new digital skills programme with Ghana Digital Centres Limited will equip 2,000 Ghanaian youth with in-demand skills in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics.

According to Kwadwo Sheldon, Basintale has been ‘singing these songs’ ever since his appointment, yet the youth unemployment rate keeps increasing day by day.

He made this assertion when he reposted a post on X by Citi FM which captured a video of Basintale announcing the 2,000 job initiative for the youth.

The post read, “This guy he no Dey taya creating imaginary jobs? Hoh (sic).”

Malik Basintale is facing growing criticism over what some youth groups and political commentators describe as the YEA’s failure to deliver tangible job opportunities for young Ghanaians. The criticism comes amid rising unemployment concerns, with many young people calling on the YEA to do more to connect them to jobs, skills training, and entrepreneurship support.

With unemployment remaining a major concern for Ghana’s youth, pressure is mounting on the YEA to deliver measurable results.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke