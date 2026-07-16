Hearts Of Oak Deny Setting Transfer Fee For Benjamin Asare

Benjamin Asare

Hearts of Oak have dismissed reports claiming the club has placed a transfer valuation on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following his impressive performances for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 15, the Ghana Premier League club described the reports circulating in the media and on social media as false, stressing that no official asking price has been set for the Black Stars shot-stopper.

“Hearts of Oak has not placed any valuation on Benjamin Asare and has not authorised any individual or media outlet to communicate a transfer fee or asking price on its behalf,” the club said.

The statement comes amid growing speculation over the goalkeeper’s future after his standout displays at the World Cup reportedly attracted interest from clubs abroad.

Although the Phobians denied placing a price tag on the 2026 World Cup player, they acknowledged that they remain open to considering offers that would benefit both the player and the club.

“Hearts of Oak remains a professionally run football club and is open to receiving and considering offers that serve the best interests of both the player and the club. However, no official valuation has been communicated at this time, and any figures currently in circulation are speculative,” the club added.

The club urged supporters, the public and media organisations to disregard unverified reports regarding Asare’s transfer value and encouraged journalists to rely on official communication channels for accurate information.

Hearts of Oak also expressed pride in Asare’s achievements with the Black Stars and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting his development while safeguarding the club’s professional operations.

Asare’s impressive performances during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign have significantly boosted his reputation, fuelling speculation that he could secure a move abroad during the current transfer window.