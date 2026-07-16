Black Satellites Drawn With Nigeria In WAFU B U-20 Championship Qualifiers

Black Satellites

The Black Satellites have been handed a challenging group after being drawn alongside Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso in Group B of the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship.

The draw for the regional tournament, which serves as the qualification competition for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, was held on Wednesday, July 15, at the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The group sets up another chapter in the fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, with both sides expected to battle for a place in the continental championship. Togo and Burkina Faso are also expected to provide stiff competition in what is widely regarded as one of the tournament’s toughest groups.

Hosts Côte d’Ivoire headline Group A, where they will face Benin and Niger in a three-team contest for qualification.

The WAFU B U-20 Championship will feature all seven member associations of the regional body and is expected to showcase some of West Africa’s brightest young football talents.

In addition to competing for regional honours, teams will be chasing qualification to the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which Ghana is set to host, adding further significance to the tournament for the Black Satellites.

By Wletsu Ransford