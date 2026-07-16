Spain Reach World Cup Final After 2-0 Win Over France

Spain have reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in a commanding semi-final performance on Tuesday night.

The European champions produced a mature display at the semi-final stage, with Mikel Oyarzabal’s first-half penalty and Pedro Porro’s second-half strike enough to send Luis de la Fuente’s side into Sunday’s showpiece event.

Spain were handed the perfect opportunity to take control of the match in the 20th minute after they were awarded a penalty following Lucas Digne’s foul inside the box.

Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up for La Roja and showed composure from 12 yards, firing an unstoppable shot into the top right corner.

France struggled to create clear chances before the break, while Spain continued to threaten. Fabián Ruiz came close to extending their lead in the 38th minute, but his effort from inside the penalty area was brilliantly blocked, with Spain earning a corner.

Spain doubled their advantage shortly after the hour mark through an excellent attacking move.

Dani Olmo showed great awareness to find Pedro Porro inside the penalty area with a clever pass, allowing the defender to fire a first-time finish into the right side of the net and make it 2-0 in the 58th minute.

Lamine Yamal thought he had added a third goal three minutes later, but his effort was ruled out after the assistant referee raised the flag for offside.

France pushed forward in the closing stages as they searched for a route back into the match.

Desire Doue tested Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón with a powerful long-range effort in the 81st minute, but the goalkeeper produced an important save to maintain Spain’s advantage.

Deep into stoppage time, Ousmane Dembele came closest to scoring for Les Bleus after a brilliant solo run into the box, but Simón once again stood tall to deny him.

The final whistle confirmed Spain’s place in the World Cup final, as they continue their pursuit of a second World Cup trophy after their historic triumph in South Africa in 2010.