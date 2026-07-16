Thieves Ransack Marhaba Transmission Station

The damaged door of the transmitter room

Thieves have broken into the transmission room of the Marhaba Media Limited, owners of Marhaba FM, a major Hausa radio station in Accra, making away with three air-conditioners.

The Monday theft occurred at the location of the transmitters at Kwabenya Comic near Brekusu.

The thieves also emptied the diesel fuel in the reserve tank at the station.

The fuel is used to power the standby generator when there is power outage at the location.

Given the importance of a cooling system for the transmitters, the CEO, Alhaji Baba Sheriff Abdullai, said replacements have been made already to maintain the integrity of the system and to ensure normal transmission of programmes.

Marhaba FM is the channel of choice for most residents of the many Zongo communities in Accra and beyond.

Metro TV, as the location of the transmitters is also called, host equipment of four other radio stations in Accra.

The theft was so craftily done that it was the handiwork of persons with knowledge of the place.