Ghana Police Band To Perform At Notting Hill, Boston Carnivals

World Carnival Commission Team

The Ghana Police Band has been invited by the World Carnival Commission (WCC) to represent Ghana at two major international cultural celebrations – the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom and Boston Caribbean Carnival in the United States, as part of efforts to promote cultural exchange and the country’s rich musical heritage.

The invitation, contained in a statement issued by the World Carnival Commission, recognises Ghana’s contribution to global African and Caribbean cultural conversations and the country’s long-standing reputation for music, rhythm, and artistic excellence.

It said the Notting Hill Carnival is scheduled for August 28 to 31, 2026, in West London, while the Boston Caribbean Carnival will run from August 23 to 29, 2026, with the grand parade and concert forming part of a week-long series of activities.

The participation of the Ghana Police Band will provide an opportunity for the group to showcase Ghanaian discipline, creativity, and musical traditions on two of the world’s most celebrated carnival platforms.

WCC, in the statement, noted that the two events go beyond celebrations, but described them as symbols of resilience, identity, remembrance, and unity among African and Caribbean communities across the world.

Beyond its celebration of soca, calypso, reggae, and steelpan music, the carnival has become a major platform for preserving Caribbean traditions while supporting local businesses, artists, costume designers, and cultural entrepreneurs.

The week-long event features cultural showcases, youth steelpan competitions, pageants, and a grand parade and concert at Franklin Park in Dorchester. It provides an avenue for younger generations of Caribbean-Americans to connect with their heritage through music, dance, and history.

The WCC believes Ghana’s participation will further strengthen cultural ties between Africa, the Caribbean, and their global diaspora communities, demonstrating the power of music and culture as tools for unity and shared identity.

The Notting Hill Carnival, which began in 1966 among London’s Caribbean communities, particularly those from Trinidad, Jamaica, and Barbados, emerged during a period of racial tension in Britain. Over the years, it has grown into Europe’s largest street festival, attracting millions of people from diverse backgrounds annually.

The WCC further stated that the Boston Caribbean Carnival serves as a major celebration of Caribbean identity in the United States, bringing together communities from countries including Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Cape Verde.