Chelsea Sign Marco Palestra From Atalanta In £47m Deal

Marco Palestra

Chelsea have completed the signing of Italian right-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta for a fee worth around £47 million, including add-ons, as the club continues its summer rebuild under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The 21-year-old has signed a six-year contract, with the option of a further year, becoming Chelsea’s first signing since Alonso took charge.

Palestra had been close to rejoining his boyhood club Inter Milan, but Chelsea moved swiftly to outbid the Italian side’s reported £43 million offer and tabled a more lucrative salary package to secure his signature.

Speaking after the move, Palestra said Chelsea’s ambition, talented squad and Alonso’s vision for the team convinced him to make the switch.

The defender joins the Blues after an impressive loan spell at Cagliari, where he was named Serie A Defender of the Year.

Chelsea are expected to remain active in the transfer market, with Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix emerging as their top defensive target, while talks continue over Rayo Vallecano full-back Pep Chavarria.

The club has also agreed deals to sign striker Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg, winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting and is expected to complete the arrival of Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco.

However, further arrivals may depend on player departures after Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season and missed out on European football.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid, while Trevoh Chalobah has held talks with Serie A side Como. The futures of Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto and Tosin Adarabioyo also remain uncertain.