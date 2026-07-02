Ghana Step Up Preparations Ahead Of Colombia Showdown

Black Stars during a training session

Ghana intensified preparations for its FIFA Men’s World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia with another high-intensity training session at Bryant University on Tuesday.

The team is scheduled to depart for Kansas City on Wednesday, where it will continue final preparations ahead of the crucial knockout encounter on Friday, July 3, at Kansas City Stadium.

The Black Stars progressed to the Round of 32 after finishing third in Group L with four points, recording one win, one draw and one defeat to secure a place among the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Colombia, meanwhile, advanced as Group K winners after an unbeaten group-stage campaign, collecting seven points from two wins and a draw.

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, Ghana will be aiming to build on its resilience in the group stage and upset one of the tournament’s in-form teams when the two sides meet on Friday.

BY Wletsu Ransford